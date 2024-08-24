NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas' Flory Bidunga
Player Info
Flory Bidunga
Center | Kansas
Height: 6'10” | Weight: 220 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 20.09
Prospect Profile
Although he’s an undersized big from a height standpoint, Bidunga makes up for it with great length and elite athleticism. He’s naturally gifted from a physical standpoint and is well-developed for his age. He’s one of the most athletic frontcourt players in the country and has an NBA-ready frame that still has more room to add strength and bulk.
What makes Bidunga special is how well he moves at his size. Not only can he bully players with his strength, but he’s also incredibly fluid and mobile. The Kansas freshman is an elite rim runner who gets out in transition and makes things happen. His top speed is unmatched for a player of his size.
In both transition and halfcourt settings, Bidunga is an incredible lob threat. He spaces the floor vertically with his effortless bounce and dominant explosiveness. He moves with assertiveness and great mobility when diving to the rim. While Bidunga isn’t super effective yet at putting the ball on the deck and getting to the rim on his own, he’s fantastic at establishing position and getting the ball in the post. He boasts good footwork and can overpower defenders. The Kansas prospect is a good scorer once he’s gotten deep in the post and loves the lefty hook — leveraging his dominant hand.
Bidunga is not a floor spacer as of today and his free throw shooting hasn’t been great to this point. But he still brings a ton to the table even with a more traditional big skillset. He can step out and knock down shorter midrange shots, but his game is generally predicated around the paint. He’s a phenomenal rebounder on both ends of the floor and plays with great energy when crashing the boards.
On the defensive end, Bidunga is a very good shot blocker with his athleticism and natural feel from a timing standpoint. He sometimes gets lost defensively, so he needs to become more disciplined as a team defender. Even then, his physical tools allow him to be disruptive on that end, as long as he doesn’t get in foul trouble.
The former five-star recruit has only been playing basketball in the United States for a few years. He is originally from Congo, Africa and is still rapidly improving. Bidunga plays with energy, effort and hustle while also radiating positive energy. He is a great team player and is just now scratching the surface of his potential.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
