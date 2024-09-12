NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky's Brandon Garrison
Player Info
Brandon Garrison
Center | Kentucky
Height: 6'11” | Weight: 245 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.24
Prospect Profile
A very mobile big with a slender build and good length, Garrison plays within himself on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t try to do too much, but instead does exactly what his team needs to win games. The Kentucky sophomore should be able to play either frontcourt spot at the next level and is one of the most consistent and reliable prospects on the Wildcats roster.
While he isn’t a primary -- or even secondary -- scoring threat on the offensive end, Garrison is a fundamentally sound and smart player who pays attention to detail. He has good touch around the rim and can step out and shoot in the midrange area at times. He still isn’t a perimeter shooter at this point, but is a good play-finisher in the paint and can generate second-chance points. Garrison is also a good rim runner with the ability to showcase his speed and athleticism in transition.
Garrison is a good connective passer who finds cutters and is always keeping his head up to make the right play when he has the ball in his hands. The former Oklahoma State prospect is also a fantastic rebounder on both ends of the floor and has a nose for the ball.
On the defensive end, Garrison is a good shot blocker and overall paint protector. He moves well in space which allows him to cover a lot of ground defensively and he also understands angles. In most scenarios, Garrison positions himself to be in the right place to make the play.
Now at Kentucky after a season at Oklahoma State in the Big 12, Garrison is a former McDonald’s All-American with essentially a full year as a collegiate starter under his belt. He will look to continue his development with the Wildcats and prove he has the upside to be taken in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
