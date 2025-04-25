NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Maryland's Julian Reese

Scouting Report: Julian Reese

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) walks on court during the first half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Player Info

Julian Reese

Forward | Maryland

Height: 6'9” | Weight: 250 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 21.99

Julian Reese
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) reacts after a play against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon....

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

