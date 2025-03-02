NBA Draft Scouting Report: Memphis' PJ Haggerty
Scouting Report: PJ Haggerty
In this story:
Player Info
PJ Haggerty
Guard | Memphis
Height: 6'3” | Weight: 190 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.20
Prospect Profile
Coming Soon....
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.
Published