NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Michigan's Sam Walters

Scouting Report: Sam Walters

Draft Digest Staff

Michigan forward Sam Walters (24) attempts a free throw against Cleveland State during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
Michigan forward Sam Walters (24) attempts a free throw against Cleveland State during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Sam Walters

Forward | Michigan

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 200 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 21.01

Sam Walter
Nov 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Sam Walters (24) dribbles on Tarleton Texans guard Bubu Benjamin (11) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon...

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles