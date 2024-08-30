NBA Draft Scouting Report: Michigan State's Jase Richardson
Player Info
Jase Richardson
Guard | Michigan State
Height: 6'3” | Weight: 180 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.69
Prospect Profile
A crafty left-handed guard with a wiry build, Richardson plays with tremendous confidence on the court. Although he isn’t the tallest relative to NBA guards, he boasts the quickness and vertical pop that make up for it.
When handling the ball, Richardson has a very effective first step. He’s capable of blowing by defenders, or even using dribble moves to get creative in how he gets to the rim. Once in the paint, the Spartan freshman has the explosiveness to rise up and finish with power. Richardson is a balanced scorer with a fluid jumper and natural offensive instincts. He’s a playmaker for himself and others and enhances the offense when he’s a focal point. Even then, the 6-foot-3 guard has much to improve on, especially from a physicality standpoint.
This is especially true on the defensive end, where he will be quickly tested in the Big Ten. While Richardson has the ability to impact the game on both ends, that conference will be an entirely new challenge. He has quick hands on defense and good hand-eye coordination which allows him to rip the ball from opposing handlers and also jump passing lanes. But he still needs to get stronger and find ways to adequately defend bigger opponents.
A former four-star recruit, the Michigan State freshman was considered a top-25 player in his class with clear potential to be a one-and-done player. Richardson comes from a basketball family, most notably given his father is Jason Richardson, who played at Michigan State on the championship team in 2000. He went on to be the No. 5 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft and played almost 900 games — most notably with the Golden State Warriors.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
