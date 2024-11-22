NBA Draft Scouting Report: Montana's Money Williams
Player Info
Money Williams
Guard | Montana
Height: 6'4” | Weight: 200 lbs
2025 Draft Age:
Prospect Profile
After getting off to a hot start in his freshman campaign at Montana, Williams suffered an injury that effectively sidelined him for the remainder of the year. The dynamic guard was set to have a breakout sophomore season, entering the year as one of the most underrated players in the country.
One thing Williams isn’t shy about is pulling up from beyond the arc. He’s a volume 3-point shooter and while his efficiency could be better, has a projectable jumper. The smooth lefty has quality mechanics and can is consistent on a multitude of shot types. Whether it’s a triple or a midrange attempt, Williams is capable of taking his defender off the bounce and get to his spots.
He’s also a good complimentary passer and decent positional rebounder as well. Williams doesn’t yet appear to have the lead guard skills to run an NBA offense at the highest level, but he can certainly play in either backcourt spot as a combo guard who is a good passer when he needs to be. Overall, he’s an offensive engine who can generate points in a hurry in a variety of ways.
On the defensive end this season, NBA teams will want to see him go up against some of the better teams on the schedule and have productive showings defensively against those opponents. If he's able to prove he can defend premier players at the college level, it will only boost his draft stock.
Although he wasn’t a highly ranked recruit, Williams did attend the same high school as Damian Lillard and let them to their first ever state title. He’s an easy player to pull for and could be one of the sleepers in this summer’s draft class.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
