NBA Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears
Player Info
Jeremiah Fears
Guard | Oklahoma
Height: 6'4” | Weight: 180 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 18.70
Prospect Profile
One of the most surprising freshman in the country this season has been Fears, who has been a day-one impact piece for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s been a huge catalyst in their success and oozes with confidence despite always being the youngest player on the court. He’s a natural leader who brings poise beyond his years and plays with an alpha mentality.
Fears is an aggressive offensive player who has confidence in his abilities. That’s one of the reasons his game has translated so quickly at the college level and should give NBA teams similar optimism moving forward. He’s a great athlete who boats good length and explosiveness.
He’s best when he can take his defender off the dribble and get the opposing defense moving, at which point he can get to his spot and score or set up teammates with his facilitation and playmaking chops. Fears is a three-level scorer who is effective with both hands and plays either guard position but will likely play a lead role at the next level. He has quality dribble moves and a handle that creates space with creativity. The decision-making and shot selection could be better at times, but that’s expected of an 18-year-old freshman in the SEC.
Inconsistency is also expected from a player of Fears’ age, which is why it isn’t uncommon for his scoring to be hot and cold. While he can get going in a hurry, there’s also times in which his shot just isn’t falling. In those moments, the Sooners guard needs to continue proving he can impact the game in other ways.
The competitiveness of Fears is clear on the defensive end, as he always takes his assignment personally. As good as he is on the offensive end, he also wants to ensure he wins on defense, too. He has quick hands and has upside as a point-of-attack defender given his length and motor. Fears needs to get stronger and brush up his natural processing on that end, but that comes with collegiate reps. The tools are all there for Fears.
Given he reclassified in high school, Fears is an extremely young prospect. He will still be 18 on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft and won’t turn 19 until right before the start of the 2025-26 season. His brother Jeremy Fears is a sophomore at Michigan State and was also a significant recruit coming out of high school the year before him.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
