NBA Draft Scouting Report: Pittsburgh's Guillermo Diaz Graham
Player Info
Guillermo Diaz Graham
Center | Pittsburgh
Height: 7'0” | Weight: 210 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.98
Prospect Profile
Depending on how he develops in the coming years, Diaz Graham has a few pathways to playing time at the NBA level. In theory, the Spanish prospect could play either frontcourt spot depending on how his skillset and frame evolve.
The Pittsburgh big has worked his way into being a starter in year three, but still doesn’t play a ton of minutes. His production overall isn’t jaw-dropping but he does a few things that should intrigue NBA teams. Though Diaz Graham isn’t necessarily a self-creator, he is comfortable putting the ball on the deck when needed as a straight-line driver. He has good natural feel for the game and is an underrated complimentary passer. He’s also a smart cutter and solid play finisher, though he has struggled to finish at a high rate at points in his career.
Diaz Graham’s biggest question mark is his 3-point shooting. After breaking out as a sophomore with improved perimeter shooting touch, he has really struggled from beyond the arc in year three. At this point it’s hard to gauge whether he should be considered a quality 3-point shooter or if the inconsistency is a concern, making the pre-draft process even more important for him.
On the defensive end, Diaz Graham isn’t really a rim protector or super disruptive presence. He has a somewhat slender build and is probably better suited guarding power forwards at the next level, though he lacks the athleticism to defend on the perimeter.
His brother, Jorge, also plays for Pittsburgh and has proven to be a quality international player for the Panthers. Diaz Graham turns 22 just days after the 2025 NBA Draft.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.