NBA Draft Scouting Report: Saint Mary's Forward Paulius Murauskas
Player Info
Paulius Murauskas
Forward | Saint Mary's
Height: 6'8” | Weight: 225 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.37
Prospect Profile
After one season at Arizona in a very limited role, Murauskas is headed to Saint Mary’s where he should be much more of a focal point. A 6-foot-8 forward from Lithuania, his archetype is great for the modern NBA.
He is built like a power forward, but Murauskas moves like more of a wing. He has tremendous length to go along with good coordination and mobility, which allows him to create advantages for himself against a multitude of opponents. He moves too well for bigger frontcourt players to defend him, while most wings are too small to contain him.
Although on very limited volume (27 attempts) last season, Murauskas converted on better than 50% of his 3-point attempts at Arizona. That’s where he brings a ton of upside at his size, especially if he can maintain even most of that efficiency as his volume presumably increases as a sophomore. There’s plenty of reason to believe he will be a good 3-point shooter moving forward, but proving that on more attempts this season will be key. He has smooth mechanics and a high release point, along with the fact that he’s a good free throw shooter.
There’s certainly room for improvement on the defensive end for Murauskas, who lacks explosiveness and athleticism. He moves well enough in space to defend modern forwards in face-up situations, but cannot handle guards on the perimeter. Furthermore, despite having good length he lacks the pop to be a rim protector and sometimes struggles against more physical bigs.
Murauskas was a tremendous recruit coming into the collegiate level of play, even if he wasn’t able to carve out a role as a freshman at Arizona. There’s no question he has NBA upside, he just needs an opportunity to develop and learn as he goes. He has the size and skillset to be the perfect fit in the modern NBA and become one of the next big Lithuanian prospects to enter the league. It's worth noting that Murauskas will turn 22 during his rookie season at the NBA level if he goes after this season, so he isn't young relative to most in this upcoming draft class.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
