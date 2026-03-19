NBA Draft: Matchups to Watch in Thursday's First Round of the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament has finally arrived after a wild First Four. Throughout Thursday, the first round kicks off with an exciting slate to ring in March Madness. With that, it naturally features some highly-touted NBA Draft prospects.

But these games will also give fringe prospects a chance to prove themselves, as well as new faces to burst onto the scene. There are a few generational stars set to play, but also older players looking to cement themselves within the late first round or second round. Here are three prospect battles to watch:

AJ Dybantsa vs. Dailyn Swain

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Texas

Swain had a rough First Four despite the Longhorns advancing on a game-winning shot against NC State. The 6-foot-8 junior shot just 2-for-9 from the field, having more of an impact in the paint and on the defensive end with eight rebounds, two steals and a block.

Regardless, Swain is leading Texas with averages of 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds this season. He could go anywhere from the backend of the first round to the middle of the second round.

The two-way star will face a consensus top-three pick in Dybantsa, who led the nation in scoring. Not much needs to be said about BYU's superstar that hasn't already been established. Dybantsa will have a chance to solidify his case as the No. 1 overall pick over Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, while Swain could become a household name.

Bruce Thornton vs. David Punch

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU

Thornton was one of the best Big Ten players during the regular season, averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's an all-around offensive talent, but the 6-foot-2 point guard has a knack for at all three levels on efficient splits (56-40-83).

Punch, on the other hand, is more of a two-way prospect, looking to prove himself good enough to be drafted in June. TCU's leading scorer is putting up 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and two blocks a night. If he ends up in the NBA, it would likely be as a utility defender.

Keaton Wagler vs. TJ Power

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Penn

Wagler burst onto the scene as this year's surprise freshman. After being ranked extremely low in high school, he has become Illinois' top scorer and a projected lottery pick, scoring at will and initiating the second-best offense in the country, according to KenPom.

Meanwhile, Power garnered national attention for his 44-point, 14-rebound performance in the Ivy League Tournament final, securing Penn's bid into March Madness. Make no mistake, he has the chance to carry the Quakers to an upset.

At 6-foot-9, the junior can become the driving point of Penn's offense, commanding the ball in transition. He and Wagler are fantastic shot creators, and could very end up guarding each other on Thursday.