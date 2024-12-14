NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Stanford's Maxime Raynaud

Scouting Report: Maxime Raynaud

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) talks to a team mate on the bench before a California Bears free throw attempt during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) talks to a team mate on the bench before a California Bears free throw attempt during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Maxime Raynaud

Center | Stanford

Height: 7'1" | Weight: 245 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 22.22

Maxime Raynaud
Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford player Maxime Raynaud during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon...

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles