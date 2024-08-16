NBA Draft Scouting Report: Syracuse's Donnie Freeman
Player Info
Donnie Freeman
Forward | Syracuse
Height: 6'10” | Weight: 215 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.85
Prospect Profile
Freeman has nearly every tool to be a successful forward in the modern game, especially given he’s impactful on both ends. His height and fluidity are impressive, and he’s also a quality athlete who moves incredibly well.
The Syracuse freshman’s face-up game is impressive for a player of his age, especially in the midrange. He’s clever with the ball in his hands and has go-to moves that allow him to get to his spots. But if his defender plays off, he can knock down the midrange jumper. He’s not necessarily an offensive hub, but he can act as a secondary connective passer out of the high post.
The next step for Freeman will be proving he can be a consistent floor spacer, which will really open up his game. At that point, he can play even more on the perimeter and act as a combo forward. He’s gotten much better as a 3-point shooter over the past year, but there’s work to be done to fully convince NBA teams. His mechanics are sound and there’s reason for optimism, so at this point, it’s letting the college shooting spits tell the story.
Freeman rarely forces shots and doesn’t need a high volume of attempts to be impactful. He’s an efficient scorer who can help an offense even when he isn’t putting the ball in the hole.
As a defensive prospect, Freeman’s ability to guard in space at his size is very intriguing. When he’s defending smaller or more perimeter-oriented players, the Syracuse freshman can generally hold his own situationally. Conversely, he also possesses the length and physicality to defend players bigger and stronger than him.
It’s that defensive versatility that will really intrigue teams at the next level. He will allow lineup flexibility and provide switchability within defensive schemes. To make things even better, his natural feel and IQ on the defensive end are very clear, which will shine even more at the next levels. Freeman also plays with effort and energy, which is half of the equation on that side of the court.
The former four-star recruit still needs to fill out his frame physically if he’s going to reach his ceiling, but that just goes to show how much upside he has. Freeman is already a remarkable modern forward prospect as it is today, but he still has so much room for improvement. Freeman spent time last summer playing for the Bahamas in Olympic qualifiers, which was a great experience for the teenager.
Draft Projection
Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
