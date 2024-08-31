NBA Draft Scouting Report: UCF's Moustapha Thiam
Player Info
Moustapha Thiam
Center | UCF
Height: 7'2” | Weight: 205 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.34
Prospect Profile
One of the most fascinating freshmen in the country this season, Thiam is a Senegalese center who stands at 7-foot-2 with a quality skillset. Somewhat of a late bloomer in terms of rounding out his game, the UCF freshman has tremendous upside.
Thiam needs to get stronger in order to reach his ceiling on both ends, but he’s a super mobile big with good athleticism. He’s best known for being a play finisher, but his offensive game has really started to come around overall. He has much more polish to his game than a few years ago, including the ability to step out and knock down triples. He also has very soft touch on the interior. As he continues to develop, there's a world in which Thiam develops into a legitimate secondary scoring threat at the next level. Until then, he generates second-chance points and thrives as a lob threat.
Defensively, Thiam impacts the game in so many ways that don't show up on the box score. His natural instincts on that end are extremely impressive and his length gives him a major advantage, The rim protection the 7-footer provides is one of his best traits, though he does so much more than that defensively.
Thiam was widely considered the best center prospect in the 2025 high school class, but reclassified and is now playing at the collegiate level a year earlier than initially expected. He came to the United States in late 2022 after spending time at Flying Star Academy in Senegal as a teenager. The 7-foot-2 big has tremendous upside and the ability to change games as a freshman in the Big 12, especially on the defensive end. He may be a multi-year college player, but the expectation is that Thiam will ultimately play at the NBA level.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.