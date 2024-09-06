NBA Draft Scouting Report: UCLA's Trent Perry
Player Info
Trent Perry
Guard | UCLA
Height: 6'4” | Weight: 175 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 20.46
Prospect Profile
With an opportunity to be a year-one impact player at UCLA, Perry has high expectations at 19 years old. The 6-foot-4 prospect is one of the most well-rounded freshman guards in the entire country. Not only is he capable of playing either backcourt position, but he also gets it done on both ends. He has a game that can be molded depending on what his team needs, making him a high-impact player on many fronts.
When Perry is called upon to score points, he can do it. Whether it’s off the ball as a very accurate spot-up shooter or in self-creation scenarios when he wants to get to his spots and do things with the ball in his hands, he has the ability to do both. Furthermore, when he needs to play more as a lead guard and distribute and set up his teammates for good looks, he can do that too. When Perry is most effective is during the flow of the game when he can use his natural feel to pivot between the facilitator and scorer role on each possession depending on what the defense gives him.
Overall, he’s an unselfish offensive player who is smart and makes the right reads most of the time. Even with the level of competition increasing tremendously at the college level, Perry should still be one of the more impressive freshmen in the country.
On the defensive end, Perry’s IQ shines bright. He understands what needs to be done individually for his team to be impactful on that end of the floor. While he is pesky and can generate turnovers, he also knows when to be more conservative and play within the scheme to get team stops. Perry isn’t the biggest guard relative to some in the NBA, but he has what it takes to be effective as a defender.
Perry is an older prospect who will be 21 years old early in his rookie season at the NBA level if he does enter and remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. Even then, the former four-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American has tremendous upside and shouldn’t have his value as a prospect discounted by him being older relative to others in his class. He’s mentally tough and a great decision-maker who could be an impact rookie at the next level.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.