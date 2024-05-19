NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: UConn's Cam Spencer

Scouting Report: Cam Spencer

Nicholas Crain

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) defends Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12)
Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) defends Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2024 Big Board

Player Info

Cam Spencer

Guard | UConn 

Height: 6'4” | Weight: 205 lbs 

2024 Draft Age: 24.22

Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) celebrates winning the Men's NCAA national championship
Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) celebrates winning the Men's NCAA national championship / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon…

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.

2024 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2024 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Nicholas Crain

NICHOLAS CRAIN