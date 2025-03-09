NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Virginia's Jacob Cofie

Scouting Report: Jacob Cofie

Draft Digest Staff

Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie (5) foul Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) while blocking his shot during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie (5) foul Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) while blocking his shot during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Jacob Cofie

Forward | Virginia

Height: 6'10” | Weight: 235 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 19.38

Jacob Cofie
Feb 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ron Sanchez (center) talks to Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie (5) during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon...

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles