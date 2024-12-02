Raptors Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter Is Quietly Making A Big Impact In Starting Lineup
Throughout this young NBA season, rookies have been breaking out as contributors on a daily basis. They’re capitalizing on opportunities to establish themselves as impact players for their respective squads. To name a few, Jared McCain broke out for the Philadelphia 76ers with injuries to the franchise’s stars, Dalton Knech did the same for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Jaylen Wells has been great to begin the Memphis Grizzlies’ season.
Recently, 19th overall pick Ja’Kobe Walter has enjoyed a similar breakout for the Toronto Raptors with second-year player Gradey Dick out due to a calf injury. He stepped into the first five to make his first career start this Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and made an impact in that contest, as well as in his two subsequent starts.
Against the Pelicans, the 6-foot-4 wing filled the stat sheet, recording 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He returned to double-digit scoring marks in his most recent outing against the Miami Heat, in which he recorded 12 points in a crucial win. In both games, Walter knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc, but also made an impact past his signature skill.
The former Baylor Bear has fit in very well as a do-it-all wing in Toronto’s lineups. Not only is he hitting shots from three-point land, but he’s also attacking closeouts, finishing plays with crafty mid-range makes, and also even creating a little bit in the pick-and-roll. Beyond scoring, Walter has exhibited a shrew knack for connective passing and keen rebounding skills. He’s also made an impact as a perimeter defender with his 6-foot-10 wingspan. Walter has imposed his length on the first line to contest shots and disrupt passing lanes.
Walter has a long way to go before establishing himself as a franchise player for the Raptors, but the 20-year-old wing is already catching his stride as an all-around contributor.
