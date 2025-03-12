Road to the Pros: Georgia’s Dakota Leffew Has Versatile Skillset and Experience
The road to professional basketball is paved with talent, but talent alone isn’t enough. Every year, countless skilled players with the potential to play professionally fall short. In many cases, this isn’t because they lack certain skills; it’s because they’re unable to adapt and adjust to what teams need. The players who stick at the highest levels are those who carve out long careers because they’re able to fit into different roles, impact winning in multiple ways, and evolve as team needs shift.
That’s exactly why Georgia’s Dakota Leffew has a great chance to stick at the next level. Not only does the 6-foot-5 guard have the physical tools and skillset to make his impact felt on both sides of the ball, but he’s also been able to showcase his game in a variety of different settings over the course of his collegiate career.
Before making it to Georgia this season, Leffew played at Mount St. Mary’s, capping off four seasons there with first-team All-MAAC honors. He was the team’s top scorer at nearly 18 points per game and knocked down over 200 triples for the Mountaineers. His 27.8% usage rate demonstrates just how much he had the ball in his hands, dishing out four assists per game last season to go along with his productive scoring.
But transferring into the SEC would be an entirely new situation with different challenges. Given the level of talent on the Georgia roster, Leffew would have a much different role while also going up against elite competition nearly every night. While he knew his shot volume and usage would go down, it provided him an opportunity to show teams at the next level that he can be a winning player in a more complimentary role in addition to doing so as the top option.
“That just goes back to having good players around you. At Mount Saint Mary’s, I had to take a lot of tough shots,” Leffew told Draft Digest when asked about the change in role. “But coming to a program with this level of players around you, everyone has to have a role. Everyone is a piece to a puzzle. So having a role, staying in the gym and really just mastering my role so that we can win.”
Being close to home was a priority for Leffew, so transferring to his home state of Georgia allowed him to spend more time around family. This has helped in his transition over the past year.
“It was one of those priorities I was thinking about. I wanted my family to come to as many games as they could for my last season. Mt. Saint Mary’s is in Maryland, so them having to pay for flights and be on the road takes a toll on them,” said Leffew.
In 30 games for the Bulldogs this season, Leffew has averaged nearly 10 points while shooting almost five triples per game. He has spent more time as an off-ball shooter while also improving on the defensive end. Leffew’s role is much different than it was at Mount St. Mary’s, but it’s one that he will benefit from professional teams seeing. At the next level, there’s a high likelihood that he will play a complimentary role early on, so this is proof he can do so and gives teams more confidence in his impact translating. He can clearly make a difference with the ball in his hands as a creator, or as an off-ball shooting threat.
Furthermore, Leffew showing that he can compete against SEC competition is significant for his professional evaluation and projection. In most cases, this is a conference that has unprecedented levels of talent and similarities to the professional game, especially when it comes to the pace of play and the athleticism on the court. Playing in the SEC has prepared Leffew for what’s next.
“The crowd at the road games and even road games is so different. The environment is so different,” Leffew said of the SEC. “The game way more physical. Everyone is athletic and everyone is skilled. Literally every game is a dog fight.”
Given that the season is still underway, Leffew is focused on what’s directly in front of him. But longer term, he knows whatever his next step is meant to be will come to fruition.
“I leave that up to my faith in God. I know I’ll be a pro. I just want my basketball talent to take me as far as it can, whether that’s NBA, G League or overseas.”
Regardless of what Leffew’s next step is, he will be prepared. Not only does he have five years of collegiate experience, but he has been blessed with the opportunity to play a variety of roles at different levels of competition, which has allowed him to round out his game and show professional teams he can do anything they need.