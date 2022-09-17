Skip to main content

Rookie Fit Preview: Grizzlies' New Group will Impact in First Season

Memphis newest class should make an immediate impact in year one.

One of the breakout squads of last season, the Memphis Grizzlies will again look to insert themselves into NBA Playoff contention.

Armed with four new draftees, the Grizzlies will continue to lean on their developmental approach that helped players like Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. blossom.

The Rookie Class

Jake LaRavia (F | No. 19 Overall)

A combo forward who lacks elite athleticism and speed but makes up for it with a solid shooting stroke and fundamentals across the board.

David Roddy (F | No. 23 Overall)

An undersized forward who has a knack for playmaking and ball-handling, Roddy is a highly offensive product who can fill a variety of roles.

Kennedy Chandler (G | No. 38 Overall)

One of the best true point guards in the 2022 Draft, Chandler is undersized, but has all the makings of an explosive, high-octane player.

Vince Williams Jr. (F | No. 47 Overall)

A savvy wing who expanded on his game year after year and can thrive in catch-and-shoot and off-ball scenarios.

Roles and Opportunities

Despite a strong showing in the 2021-22 season, the Memphis Grizzlies roster is far from a finished product.

They’ve got cornerstones in Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., and mainstays in Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams.

In short, Memphis has some legitimate players, but there’s certainly some room to break into the rotation, primarily for LaRavia and Roddy.

Even Chandler and Williams, second round selections with some decent upside, could see situation minutes or even carve out their own role with elevated play.

Projections

LaRavia fits in seamlessly with both the Grizzlies bench and even starting unit.

As a savvy and cerebral playmaking forward, he projects to certainly make an impact on the bench unit. But it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to eventually insert himself into a starting role sooner rather than later.

Roddy is an odd fit due to his unconventional size and play-style, but it’s hard not to see a world where he’s impactful in some capacity.

One of Memphis’ biggest needs is playmaking in the bench unit, something both Roddy and Chandler will help with tremendously.

Even Williams Jr. at 47th overall could see the floor early and often as a lengthy, rangy wing who can put the ball on the floor and through the net.

It’s likely the rookie crew won’t see many accolades in their debut season, but they’re sure to make an impact for Memphis in both the short and long-term.

