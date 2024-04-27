Former NBA Player Calls Out LeBron James After Lakers-Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3, moving the series to 3-0 in favor of the defending champions.
Lakers star LeBron James had some interesting comments after the game, saying it’s just basketball at the end of the day.
“I don’t feel a way about anybody that don’t want to strive to be as close to perfect as possible. And it’s just basketball at the end of the day. It's just basketball,” James said.
During a recent segment of FanDuel’s Run It Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons reacted to James’ comments, saying the following:
"I don't like when you lose a game or when you're down in the dumps and then you downplay it like it's just basketball. It's not just basketball, this is our livelihood, this is what you play for, this is what you train for. This is why you spend millions of dollars year-round, LeBron - it's for basketball, to win. I don't like when you downplay this and make it seem like it's just a game at the end of the day. I can't stand that.”
The Lakers will look to extend their season on Saturday night in Game 4, as they are on the verge of being swept by the Nuggets in back to back playoff runs.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart