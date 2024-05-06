Former NBA Player Makes Controversial Bronny James, LeBron James Statement
This summer will be a very interesting one for the James family. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James can become a free agent, and his son Bronny James could be drafted to an NBA team. While LeBron has somewhat walked back his previous comments about playing with his son before retiring, it still seems like something the Lakers star would want to do.
This could certainly incentivize a team to draft Bronny James, as it would seemingly increase their chances of signing LeBron. It was reported by The Athletic that the Lakers are open to drafting Bronny, but it doesn’t seem like a certainty that the former USC guard will indeed be selected by Los Angeles.
During a recent episode of FanDuel’s Run it Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons shared a controversial statement on this Bronny James situation.
“No one really wants him unless they’re getting LeBron,” Parsons said of Bronny. “He’s not this next big thing.”
Former NBA guard Lou Williams, who is on the show with Parsons, disagreed with this take. While Bronny may not enter the league as a star, Williams believes there is a lot to like with the young guard, and doesn’t see his draft situation as something that is directly tied to LeBron.
This is where Parsons’ statement is controversial, because it does seem that there could be a real level of interest in Bronny across the NBA, even if it doesn’t mean that LeBron will sign with the team that drafts him.
