Former NBA Player's Shocking LeBron James Statement After Darvin Ham’s Firing
The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham. The organization is set to begin a head coaching search that will reportedly include several different candidates. One of the names being reported as a potential option for the Lakers head coaching position is former NBA guard JJ Redick, who currently hosts a podcast with LeBron James.
During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, a show hosted by former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas, former NBA player Rashad McCants said that James is coaching Redick to be the next coach of the Lakers.
It will be interesting to see what direction the Lakers go with their head coaching position, as the candidates named have varying levels of experience. Clippers head coach Ty Lue was floated as a possibility amid his team’s first round exit, but LA has no plans of letting him go, and are expected to reach a contract extension with him.
Redick could be a real option for the Lakers, and McCants believes James is preparing him for the position. It would be interesting to see what happens to James and Redick’s Mind The Game podcast if the former NBA guard does end up getting the Lakers head coaching job.
Certainly there has never been a player-coach podcast, but fans have really loved what James and Redick have been doing on their new show.
