Former NBA Star Reacts to Devin Booker, New York Knicks Rumors
During a recent episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the following on Devin Booker and the New York Knicks:
"Oh, by the way. Last point. From what I'm being told, I don't know if it'll ever happen, Devin Booker wants to be in New York. That's what I'm being told. That's what I'm being told. Now he might deny it. I haven't spoken to him. I'm just telling you. The scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is [Booker] wants to be in New York. So if you're Phoenix, you got at least two people, probably three, who all get paid about $150 million combined, [who] don't want to be there."
Smith's report has since been refuted multiple places, and former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas had some strong thoughts on it.
"Whoever gave Stephen A. information about a possible trade... Just let him go... We're going into the second round," Arenas said. "We don't need the players in this locker room thinking they're about to be traded for a dude who just got put out of the playoffs."
While the Suns suffered another dissapointing early exit in the playoffs, this time via a sweep in the first round, it does not seem the organization has any interest in moving on from Booker or Kevin Durant. Despite the possible interest in those two stars around the league this summer, Phoenix doesn't seem to be open to dealing either one.
