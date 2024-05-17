Former NBA Player’s Controversial Donovan Mitchell Statement
There has been a lot of reporting over the last few days about Donovan Mitchell and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While some reports have indicated that Mitchell is likely to remain in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, others have made his situation seem more unclear.
During a recent segment of FanDuel’s Run it Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons shared his controversial opinion on the Mitchell situation.
“The big disconnect in that locker room, everything I know, is Donovan Mitchell... I think you have to look to move him before you blow up this team.”
While nobody knows exactly what that Cavaliers locker room was like, Mitchell recently refuted one report, sharing this post on social media:
Where Parsons’ take becomes even more controversial than his statement on Mitchell himself, is what the former NBA forward believes this Cavaliers team could accomplish without him.
Any trade package for Mitchell is not likely to include many win-now players, as the team acquiring him would almost certainly be sending out a collection of draft choices and contracts that make deal work. This is not to say that Cleveland could not receive solid players in exchange for Mitchell, but it is unlikely that they would get back the type of pieces that could make up for his production.
This summer will be a very interesting one in the NBA, and the Mitchell situation is certainly something that will be followed closely.
