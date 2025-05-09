All Grizzlies

17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Draymond Green Amid Steph Curry's Absence

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Gilbert Arenas recently talked about life without Steph Curry for the Golden State Warriors

Grant Mona

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 in Minnesota, but questions still remain about Steph Curry's hamstring. Curry is out for at least a week, meaning the Warriors would be without him for at least Games 3 and 4.

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas had some interesting comments diving into how the Warriors can fare in the series without their best player.

"The Warriors should be concerned," Arenas said on his show Gil's Arena. "Whenever Steph is not playing, Draymond is trying to get his a** kicked out the game.”

Arenas goes on to say that even if Curry comes back in Game 5, he would be hampered by his injury due to the nature of hamstring strains.

Warriors guard Stephen Curr
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

You think you can play without Steph when you realize that a week is four...three games for them so for the most part he's going to miss three games...they'll try to put him in second game...when they get back...so Game 4 but he's probably going to be hobble-ly.

Gilbert Arenas

In a remarkable feat for such a lengthy career, Curry has never had a muscle strain injury, so this process and recovery time are all new to Steph and the Warriors. The Warriors will be back home for Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the series tied at 1-1, starting at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Houston Rockets for $128 Million Star

Ex-Grizzlies Player Calls Out Darius Garland Before Pacers-Cavaliers Game 3

Memphis Grizzlies Starter Reveals Untold Luka Dončić Story

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News