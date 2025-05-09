17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Draymond Green Amid Steph Curry's Absence
The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 in Minnesota, but questions still remain about Steph Curry's hamstring. Curry is out for at least a week, meaning the Warriors would be without him for at least Games 3 and 4.
Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas had some interesting comments diving into how the Warriors can fare in the series without their best player.
"The Warriors should be concerned," Arenas said on his show Gil's Arena. "Whenever Steph is not playing, Draymond is trying to get his a** kicked out the game.”
Arenas goes on to say that even if Curry comes back in Game 5, he would be hampered by his injury due to the nature of hamstring strains.
You think you can play without Steph when you realize that a week is four...three games for them so for the most part he's going to miss three games...they'll try to put him in second game...when they get back...so Game 4 but he's probably going to be hobble-ly.- Gilbert Arenas
In a remarkable feat for such a lengthy career, Curry has never had a muscle strain injury, so this process and recovery time are all new to Steph and the Warriors. The Warriors will be back home for Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the series tied at 1-1, starting at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Houston Rockets for $128 Million Star
Ex-Grizzlies Player Calls Out Darius Garland Before Pacers-Cavaliers Game 3