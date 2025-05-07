All Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Player Calls Out Darius Garland Before Pacers-Cavaliers Game 3

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons called out Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

Jed Katz

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after making a three-point basket in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after making a three-point basket in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a tough situation after losing the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, falling 2-0 in the series to the Indiana Pacers. After last night's 120-119 loss, the Cavaliers will head to Indiana with almost no momentum for the next two games.

Cleveland was severely undermanned in last night's game, playing without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter. Donovan Mitchell's 48 points weren't enough as Tyrese Haliburton nailed a game-winning three to complete an incredible comeback.

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons called out Garland and the Cavaliers on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. The former veteran has had plenty of experience dealing with and playing through injuries over the course of his nine-year career.

"I was hurt more than anybody," Parsons said. "Most of my injuries required surgery. When I see something like this about a toe or a sprained finger, that to me is something you can wrap up, take some medicine, whatever you gotta do, and you play. Even if it's gonna give your team a boost of energy, or confidence, or a jolt.

"Play the first 5 minutes and pull yourself. At this point down, you're 2-0 on the road, you gotta be all hands on deck."

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during a time out during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Host Michelle Beadle noted that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was heavily criticized for not playing due to a rib injury in the 2024 playoffs when Cleveland was up against the Orlando Magic. He even received harsh words from former teammate Marcus Morris Sr.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Starter Reveals Untold Luka Doncic Story

Nine-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Steph Curry's Hamstring Injury

Grizzlies Player’s Honest Ja Morant Statement Amid Trade Rumors

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News