Ex-Grizzlies Player Calls Out Darius Garland Before Pacers-Cavaliers Game 3

The Cavs need Darius Garland & Evan Mobley to play injured in Game 3 😱



"Play the first 5 minutes and pull yourself. At this point down 2-0 on the road, you gotta be all hands on deck." @ChandlerParsons



"Jarrett Allen got crushed last year for not dressing." @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/Bat7YUt73l