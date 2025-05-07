Ex-Grizzlies Player Calls Out Darius Garland Before Pacers-Cavaliers Game 3
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a tough situation after losing the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, falling 2-0 in the series to the Indiana Pacers. After last night's 120-119 loss, the Cavaliers will head to Indiana with almost no momentum for the next two games.
Cleveland was severely undermanned in last night's game, playing without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter. Donovan Mitchell's 48 points weren't enough as Tyrese Haliburton nailed a game-winning three to complete an incredible comeback.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons called out Garland and the Cavaliers on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. The former veteran has had plenty of experience dealing with and playing through injuries over the course of his nine-year career.
"I was hurt more than anybody," Parsons said. "Most of my injuries required surgery. When I see something like this about a toe or a sprained finger, that to me is something you can wrap up, take some medicine, whatever you gotta do, and you play. Even if it's gonna give your team a boost of energy, or confidence, or a jolt.
"Play the first 5 minutes and pull yourself. At this point down, you're 2-0 on the road, you gotta be all hands on deck."
Host Michelle Beadle noted that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was heavily criticized for not playing due to a rib injury in the 2024 playoffs when Cleveland was up against the Orlando Magic. He even received harsh words from former teammate Marcus Morris Sr.
