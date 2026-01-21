Memphis Grizzlies-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (both Memphis and Atlanta)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-23) and Atlanta Hawks (20-25) meet for the first of two matchups this season, The Grizzlies are 24-34 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 13-15 in home games and 11-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

F Jaylen Wells

F Santi Aldama

HAWKS

G Dyson Daniels

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Corey Kispert

F Jalen Johnson

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

HAWKS

Zaccharie Risacher: Out - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Hawks +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, who finished with 24 points, 13 assists and five rebounds in his return to action, a win against the Orlando Magic in London, and what the experience was like for him: "It felt good, especially to be able to, you know, experience this. First time, you know, playing, you know, a real overseas game. We here in London. I needed it."

"Just the love. You know, I'm able to see, you know, that I not only, you know, got love back home, I got it over here too with fans constantly calling my name, cheering when I was scoring and stuff. That's big-time."

"If you got the opportunity, take it. It's definitely an experience that, I feel like, is needed and refreshing."

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket