Memphis Grizzlies-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (both Memphis and Atlanta)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-23) and Atlanta Hawks (20-25) meet for the first of two matchups this season, The Grizzlies are 24-34 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 13-15 in home games and 11-19 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Cedric Coward
C Jaren Jackson Jr.
F Jaylen Wells
F Santi Aldama
HAWKS
G Dyson Daniels
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C Onyeka Okongwu
F Corey Kispert
F Jalen Johnson
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
HAWKS
Zaccharie Risacher: Out - Knee
Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles
N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Hawks +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122
Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, who finished with 24 points, 13 assists and five rebounds in his return to action, a win against the Orlando Magic in London, and what the experience was like for him: "It felt good, especially to be able to, you know, experience this. First time, you know, playing, you know, a real overseas game. We here in London. I needed it."
"Just the love. You know, I'm able to see, you know, that I not only, you know, got love back home, I got it over here too with fans constantly calling my name, cheering when I was scoring and stuff. That's big-time."
"If you got the opportunity, take it. It's definitely an experience that, I feel like, is needed and refreshing."
