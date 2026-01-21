All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

A full preview of Wednesday night's matchup.
Alex Toledo|
Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react ons the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react ons the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In this story:

Memphis GrizzliesAtlanta Hawks

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (both Memphis and Atlanta)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-23) and Atlanta Hawks (20-25) meet for the first of two matchups this season, The Grizzlies are 24-34 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 13-15 in home games and 11-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

F Jaylen Wells

F Santi Aldama

HAWKS

G Dyson Daniels

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Corey Kispert

F Jalen Johnson

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

HAWKS

Zaccharie Risacher: Out - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Hawks +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, who finished with 24 points, 13 assists and five rebounds in his return to action, a win against the Orlando Magic in London, and what the experience was like for him: "It felt good, especially to be able to, you know, experience this. First time, you know, playing, you know, a real overseas game. We here in London. I needed it."

"Just the love. You know, I'm able to see, you know, that I not only, you know, got love back home, I got it over here too with fans constantly calling my name, cheering when I was scoring and stuff. That's big-time."

"If you got the opportunity, take it. It's definitely an experience that, I feel like, is needed and refreshing."

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

The eventual Grizzlies split with Ja Morant remains a safe bet

Ja Morant putting best foot forward a must if he's going to get out of Memphis

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies can turn things around after bleak midseason report card

Is it time for the Grizzlies to shut down Zach Edey?

Should Memphis Grizzlies trade Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

Home/News