NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Houston Rockets for $128 Million Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have a major offseason ahead, with decisions to make regarding the team's direction. After emerging as one of the better teams in the Western Conference in 2022 and 2023, the Grizzlies have taken a major step back, suffering a first-round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season.
There is speculation as to whether or not Memphis should move on from its star, Ja Morant. The 25-year-old has been involved in plenty of controversies over the last few years and took a dip in production this past season, averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley gave a plethora of trade ideas should the Grizzlies decide to trade Morant. There are plenty of teams that would be expected to show interest, given his age and star production.
One idea sends Morant to the Houston Rockets, who just wrapped up their postseason with a seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets nearly mounted a 3-1 comeback before losing Game 7 in brutal fashion
Rockets Receive: Ja Morant and Jay Huff
Bulls Receive: Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, 2025 first-round pick (via PHX) and 2028 first-round pick (top-four protected)
VanVleet had a solid postseason debut with Houston, coming alive in the final four games of the first round. He averaged 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in that stretch, being one of the few efficient scoring options for the Rockets.
Memphis would be going into a bit of a reset by moving its star for first-round picks and a young player in Whitmore. VanVleet would merely be a salary filler, as he's set to make $44.9 million next season should the Rockets pick up his team option.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Starter Reveals Untold Luka Doncic Story
Nine-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Steph Curry's Hamstring Injury
Grizzlies Player’s Honest Ja Morant Statement Amid Trade Rumors