3x NBA All-Star's Statement on Caitlin Clark's Problems With WNBA Players
Gilbert Arenas is known for having some less-than-favorable times. Oftentimes, he's known for stirring up controversy with his takes, so that's why it's surprising he has a very reasonable one when it comes to Caitlin Clark's drama with WNBA players.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas made a statement on Clark getting fouled hard by other WNBA players. To Arenas, it's nothing that Clark did, but just the nature of the game when a player has an extra level of spotlight - similar to Blake Griffin and LeBron James.
"When someone gets too much power, too much money, they get handed all of these things without earning it, it pisses people off naturally," Arenas said. "We've seen it with LeBron James... You can't be mad at her. It's nothing she did. She just went out there, did what she did in college, people gravitated to the style that she has. Nothing against you guys. It's her style that people fell in love with. We're not saying you bow down to her."
It's only natural for WNBA players to feel a certain type of way about Caitlin Clark. They feel like their work was slighted, they feel like their work was marginzalized, all of their storyilnes are being ignored. It's a rough patch, but it happens to all of the best players in basketball history when they first begin their stories.
