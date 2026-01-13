Three potential Ja Morant trade destinations

The Memphis Grizzlies are listening to offers that could move Ja Morant to a new team before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Some members of the Memphis Grizzlies on SI staff put their two cents in on where they think Morant could end up if he were to be traded in the next couple of weeks.

Jeremy Brener

The Grizzlies don't owe Ja Morant anything. They can trade him to Siberia if they wanted to. While Morant may want to go to a contender, the Grizzlies should send him to the team that sends the best offer.

The Grizzlies should want a young point guard in return and possibly a draft pick, though they already have a full cupboard of future selections as a result of the Desmond Bane deal back in June.

This is why the Milwaukee Bucks might be the best team for the Grizzlies to trade with. Not only do you send Morant to the Eastern Conference, but there is a chance the team could acquire Most Improved Player of the Year candidate Ryan Rollins, who may be the best prospect available in a trade for Morant.

Rollins is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Bucks this season, proving that he can be a strong contributor.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic moves the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ryan Kaminski

Let's see Ja Morant traded to the Raptors. Toronto appears to be buyers looking to win now at the trade deadline rather than sellers, after going all in on their supersized frontcourt and so far winning the bet.

Despite Ja not fitting the traditional long-wingspanned defensive archetype filled by most of Toronto's frontcourt, this could actually turn in Morant's favor, as he'd be flanked by defensive prowess for days.

Combining Ja Morant's electric downhill scoring and explosive pullup shooting with the downhill force Raptors frontcourt chalk-full of defenders could be one of the few moves Toronto could make this season that has any chance to take the Raptors from pretender to contender overnight.

Tony Mejia

Ja Morant in Minnesota would be a fun fit, but it's hard to imagine the Timberwolves moving a versatile piece like Jaden McDaniels to make a deal happen. The Grizzlies are unlikely to be interested in Julius Randle, but Morant would benefit from being a clear No. 2 behind good friend Anthony Edwards, playing for Chris Finch, and having Rudy Gobert watching his back as an elite rim protector

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories