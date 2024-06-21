All Grizzlies

Boston Celtics Champion Drops Free Agency Hint at Parade

This free agent could return to the Boston Celtics

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Confetti flies through the air during the Boston Celtics championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics are currently celebrating their 18th NBA title at their championship parade. For many NBA champions, the parade is something they describe as one of the best moments of their life, and that is especially the case for first-time champions.

With a lot of first-time champions on this Boston team, players are taking in this experience that for many could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. Speaking with Dan Roche of WBZ-TV, Celtics forward Xavier Tillman not only called this parade one the best experiences of his life, but dropped a free agency hint, saying he wants to repeat in Boston.

"That is like top-5 best experiences of my life," Tillman said. "Other than the birth of my children and my wedding, that was up there. Seeing the fans, I don't think I've ever seen so much love from fans in my life. So that was pretty awesome."

Tillman added, "I can see why people want to repeat and win as many championships as possible once they get their first one, because that experience from the fans makes it everything."

A free agent this summer, Tillman was asked how badly he wants to repeat with Boston, and said, "Very badly."

Acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline, Tillman appeared in 28 games for the Celtics (including the playoffs).

