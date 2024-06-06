Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
The Memphis Grizzlies have the 9th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, and while there have been reports about that pick possibly being dealt, there could be some solid options available for Memphis if they keep it.
In his latest Mock Draft, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie predicted the Grizzlies - if they keep their pick - will select Rob Dillingham out of Kentucky.
"None of the prospects in this range scream Grizzlies," Vecenie wrote. "The strength of this area of the draft is in developmental wings, and the Grizzlies already have a number of those on the roster. Still, I think Dillingham makes sense. Morant is the straw that stirs the Grizzlies’ drink, but he’s never played more than 67 games in a season. His injury history is why Tyus Jones was such an important part of the team prior to being traded for Marcus Smart last summer. The 30-year-old Smart, now healthy after missing most of last season with various injuries, can fill in at point guard, but I love the idea of using Dillingham next to him as a scorer who can get his own shot from Day One."
As Vecenie emphasizes, the Grizzlies have had some serious injury issues when it comes to their guards, so this is a position they can never have too much depth at.
