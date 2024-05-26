Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA
During a recent interview with Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen put the NBA on notice with this Ja Morant message:
“Two things. For one, a lot of guys have gotten the spotlight due to his injury,” Allen told Iko. “He’s still one of the guys that could be the face of the league. He’s a force to be reckoned with. I think he’s a superstar and must-see TV. … I think this summer is one of the biggest for him. This is gonna put a lot of fuel to the fire, simply because you see a lot of cats getting notoriety right now, which was his spotlight.”
Allen added, “He’s learned from a lot of things that he’s done in the past. This is a perfect time for him to come back in the best shape, come back with the best handle, improved jump shot and lead his team to the promised land. He has the tools around him with Jaren Jackson Jr, (Desmond) Bane and (Marcus) Smart. Veteran poise in the locker room with Derrick Rose. Looking at the Grizzlies with the ninth pick, it’s a lot they can do if they want to get a big or something. But he is the head of the snake. This is the return year of Ja Morant to take the league back by storm.”
Morant played just nine games last season, as the star point guard injured his shoulder shortly after returning from a 25-game suspension. While Allen told Iko he hopes Morant takes his time returning from injury, the Grizzlies legend expects Morant to put the league on notice next season.
