Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Could the Memphis Grizzlies make this trade?

Joey Linn

Jan 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) is helped off the court by guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
While Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has gotten a lot of trade buzz recently, his teammate Jarrett Allen could be a potential target this summer for teams needing center help. An All-Star in 2022, Allen has a unique skillset that could help a lot of teams.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, Allen was named an "ambitious" trade target for the Memphis Grizzlies.

"League sources told NBA insider Marc Stein that Jarrett Allen is generating a ton of interest from teams outside Cleveland. This makes sense," Bleacher Report wrote. "... Regardless of the circumstances, the Memphis Grizzlies should get involved. Rolling with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the lone big in core lineups is fine. But the depth chart needs some extra size up front. Jackson has the offensive and defensive malleability to make it work alongside Allen. He has proven as much through partnerships with Steven Adams and Jonas Valančiūnas."

The Grizzlies have been named several times this summer as a potential suitor for different centers, as the team lost Steven Adams at least year's trade deadline. Expecting to be in the Western Conference playoff mix next year, Memphis could use some front court help, and Allen could be one of the better options if Cleveland makes him available.

This will be a big summer for the Grizzlies as they round out their roster.

