Elite NBA Three-Point Shooter Receiving Strong Trade Interest

The Memphis Grizzlies have a contract decision to make on a key player

Joey Linn

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) at midcourt on the Lakers logo in the first quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) at midcourt on the Lakers logo in the first quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While NBA free agency does not officially begin until early July, teams were permitted to begin negotiating with their own free agents once the NBA Finals concluded. The next offseason date is now one week away, as June 29th is the final day for team and player options to be exercised.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a decision to make on the $14.7 million team option for sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard. The most accurate shooter in basketball for the last several seasons, Kennard has shot a ridiculous 48.3% from deep since joining Memphis, and owns a career three-point percentage of 43.9% which ranks third all-time.

In a recent report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the NBA insider revealed that Kennard is drawing strong trade interest from around the league. This is not surprising, because not only is Kennard one of the best shooters in basketball, but he is also very easy to fit into any system due to his unselfish nature and willingness to make the right play.

It’s for those same reasons Memphis may very well opt to keep Kennard for next season, as the team has always performed very well when he is on the court alongside their top rotation pieces. Surrounded by a healthy Grizzlies team, Kennard would help give Ja Morant and others a lot more space to operate, which is another one of his biggest attributes.  

