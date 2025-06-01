Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Star Compares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Lakers Legend
After a long and wild season, the NBA Finals are set, as the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Indiana Pacers in a matchup between two of the top young guards in the NBA, with Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Haliburton has been rising in the ranks these playoffs, he's still not at the level Gilgeous-Alexander is now.
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, won the NBA MVP award, led the Thunder to the league's top record, and captured the Western Conference Finals MVP award. Looking to take the reins as the best player in the league, ex-Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen made a bold comparison of Gilgeous-Alexander to a Los Angeles Lakers legend.
“SGA, he’s been so Kobe [Bryant]-like to me, man. You know, last I was saying is [Michael] Jordan. I was throwing that around, but he got the mindset of to seek and destroy,” Allen said on a SiriusXM radio appearance. Gilgeous-Alexander has had one of the best guard seasons to date, and the way he plays inside the arc is very reminiscent of the late Bryant.
“It’s three things gonna happen when you got him in the building. He’s imposing his will and I just think that he got that mindset of he’s going to score, get fouled, or it’s gonna be an assist. And there’s no stopping him when it’s his time to go isolation," Allen added. "He’s probably the best isolation player on the scene, and maybe the last five to ten years at the way he’s playing at this level.”
Allen is regarded as one of the greatest guard defenders ever. He earned six All-Defensive team selections and has had multiple NBA legends give him the crown as the toughest defender they've ever seen. Therefore, this praise from Allen can't be overlooked.
Continuing his stellar season, Gilgeous-Alexander will look to become the first player to win MVP and the Finals in the same season since Steph Curry did that with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. Regarding players to win MVP and Finals MVP in the same season, the last to do so was LeBron James with the Miami Heat in 2013.
