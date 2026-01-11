Five questions ahead of Nets vs. Grizzlies amid Ja Morant rumors

The Memphis Grizzlies are facing off against the Brooklyn Nets, where they will get a chance to get the nasty taste out of their mouth from their last loss against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

To learn more about the next Grizzlies' opponent, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Colin Simmons.

The Nets have lost five of their last six games. What is the reason behind their recent struggles?

First of all, the Nets' recent stretch of losing shouldn't come as a shock. Even though they went 7-4 in December, this is a team that has its eyes on a top-five pick in 2026. In regard to what's led to the losses on the court, the defense has reverted to its old self. In five of the last six games, Brooklyn allowed at least 115 points. There also haven't been consistent secondary scorers through this stretch.

Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore celebrates his three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Would the Nets be a team to watch in the Ja Morant sweepstakes?

There is an outside shot that the Nets could land Ja Morant via trade, but it's unlikely that it will happen due to worries on both sides. Morant is already 26 years old, which would make him one of the older players on Brooklyn's roster and he likely wants to go somewhere that can get him to the playoffs this season. The move would also clog opportunities for the Nets' three rookie guards as well as eliminate valuable future assets.

What is something people don't know about the Nets that cannot be found in a box score?

Something interesting about the Nets beyond box score numbers is Terance Mann's impact on this team. He's the oldest player for Brooklyn at just 29 years old, but head coach Jordi Fernandez has been complimentary of Mann taking on a mentorship role. Players like Noah Clowney and Drake Powell have commended Mann for being a reliable vet to learn from this season.

If the Nets were to win, what would be the reason why?

If the Nets were to win this game, it'd be because Ja Morant didn't play and Nic Claxton shut down Jaren Jackson Jr. Without Morant out for much of this season, Jackson Jr. has been tasked as the primary scorer. Claxton has shut down some talented bigs throughout this season, but his perimeter skills will be put to the test. Much like Brooklyn, a lot of Memphis' secondary sources of offense are young, meaning it will be up to the Nets' youth to complement Michael Porter Jr. at a high level.

What's your prediction for the game?

My prediction for the game is a Grizzlies win 111-106. Memphis has lost six of its last seven games, making this an important game to win to hang onto its play in spot. The Grizzlies are also coming off a close loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they received offensive contributions from everywhere. The Nets' defense hasn't been well-rounded enough as of late to shut down Memphis' depth.

