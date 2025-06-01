NBA Trade Idea Swaps Giannis Antetokounmpo With $104 Million Star
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the top teams to watch this offseason, as following Damian Lillard's Achilles tear in the first round of the playoffs, all eyes will be on what star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo decides on for his future. While he already has a championship with the Bucks, the chances of that happening again there seem low given the state of the roster.
Therefore, Antetokounmpo has been the talk of trade rumors, despite that the multi-time MVP has yet to ask for a trade out. While teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have been floated around as potential suitors, a recent report reveals the Memphis Grizzlies could be a surprise team to emerge as bidders.
In that case, the Grizzlies would likely try to keep Ja Morant in a deal, given that his pairing would be more ideal and he can serve as the primary creator on the perimeter. So if a deal were to happen, a trade could go down like as follows:
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jaren Jackson Jr, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, 2027 1st via MEM, 2031 1st (rights to swap with MEM)
For Memphis, they'd upgrade from Jackson Jr. to Antetokounmpo, who provides more offensively and as a rebounder. Given Memphis struggled to get consistent rebounding from Jackson Jr. down the stretch, it would be a big and underrated plus. Furthermore, AJ Green would serve as a Luke Kennard replacement on a far cheaper deal.
As for Milwaukee, they'd get an All-Star in Jackson Jr., who is up for his next contract. Additionally, they'd get intriguing young pieces in Zach Edey and GG Jackson, with Jackson still having high upside as a scorer. To round it out, they'd get marginal draft compensation that is made up for in the players they receive.
