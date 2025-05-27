All Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Player's Controversial Steph Curry, Cade Cunningham Statement

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons' bold statement on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham

Liam Willerup

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up court against Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up court against Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors looked like a lottery team at the NBA trade deadline, as the front office felt the pressure to turn things around with a massive trade. Therefore, they struck a deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, as his arrival led to a complete turnaround for the Warriors and helped push them to the Western Conference Semifinals.

While Butler's presence definitely improved those around him, nobody benefited more than Steph Curry. The former MVP guard averaged 26.7 points per game after the All-Star break, which helped his case to earn All-NBA Second Team honors. However, according to ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, that spot should've gone to a different All-Star guard.

"[Cade Cunningham] averaged more points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks than Steph Curry. He deserves it more than 3 or 4 of those guys...I think he's the one that's left off here," Parsons shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

Cunningham, the 2021 first overall pick out of Oklahoma State, had his breakthrough season this year with the Detroit Pistons, leading the team to the postseason after the worst season in franchise history. As mentioned by Parsons, Cunningham beat out Curry in multiple statistical categories, but was only Third Team All-NBA.

However, the sky is the limit for Cunningham, and it looks as though plenty more All-NBA selections will be in his future given his play this season.

Related Articles

New Report Reveals EuroLeague Champion Could Join Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Star Congratulates Former Teammate Following EuroLeague Trophy

Major Consequence of Jaren Jackson Jr. Missing All-NBA Team

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News