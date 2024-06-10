Golden State Warriors Champion Possible Fit for Memphis Grizzlies

All Grizzlies

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) high fives forward Draymond Green (23) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center.
May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) high fives forward Draymond Green (23) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
It was recently reported by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic during an episode of theWarriors Plus Minus podcast that the Golden State Warriors are likely to release veteran center Kevon Looney. Seeing his playing time dwindle last season, Looney was often out of Golden State’s rotation in favor of rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis. Assuming the Warriors want to continue developing Jackson-Davis next season, there may not be many minutes available for Looney.

If the Warriors do release Looney, the three-time NBA champion will likely have a lot of potential suitors in free agency. The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that has been reportedly in the market for center help, as the team traded away veteran big man Steven Adams at this past trade deadline. 

While there has not been any reporting on Memphis having potential interest in Looney, the fit could make a lot of sense for both sides. Assuming Looney values both playing time and an opportunity to win at this stage of his career, Memphis could provide him with both.

The second seed in the Western Conference two-straight seasons before injuries derailed this past year, Memphis expects to be back at top the Western Conference playoff picture next season. A veteran like Looney could be a great fit, because not only does he provide size and rebounding, but championship experience for a group that lacks it.

