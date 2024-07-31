Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies' Big NBA Free Agency Signing
The Memphis Grizzlies have not made any major external roster additions this summer outside of the NBA Draft, but this is primarily because their biggest improvement will come from getting healthy. Star point guard Ja Morant played just nine games last season, but he was not the only key Grizzlies player to miss time.
Because the Grizzlies feel they are one of the best teams in the NBA when healthy, their offseason has been focused on marginal moves and retaining their own free agents. The biggest name on this list was sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard, who had a $14M team option the Grizzlies declined, but Memphis has since re-signed him to a one-year, $11M deal.
Reacting to this big news, Morant sent out a post on X:
Kennard is one of the NBA's best shooters, and has been far and away the league's most accurate shooter the last several seasons. Since the 2020-21 season, 115 players have attempted at least 1,000 threes. Among those players, Kennard's 45.9% clip ranks first in the NBA, and by a significant margin. The next closest player is Grayson Allen who owns a 41.9% clip in that span.
This floor spacing is especially beneficial to Morant, as his downhill attack needs shooters like Kennard to give him driving lanes and options to pass to. In the 2023 playoffs, the duo of Morant and Kennard posted a 35.8 net rating in their 55 minutes together, which was unfortunately a small sample size due to injuries to both players. That said, the paring has had success, which is why Morant is excited to see Kennard back.
