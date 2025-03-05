Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder
After a very disappointing last-Mosecond collapse against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, the slumping Memphis Grizzlies have a major test ahead of them in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wednesday night's game against the Thunder can go in one of two ways: Either Memphis loses a fourth game straight, or they beat the best team in the Western Conference to potentially spark major momentum.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they have a massive injury report, which also includes star point guard Ja Morant.
Ja Morant has been listed as questionable against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right deltoid contusion.
Morant has already missed the last two games straight for the Grizzlies and has been quite unavailable this season. So far, Morant has only been available in 37 out of 61 total games this season, playing in only 60.6% of games.
Through those 37 games, Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 43/29/84 shooting from the field. For the most part, Morant is performing worse than his usual career average, with lower overall points, rebounds, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage.
Jaren Jackson Jr. had been carrying a majority of the Grizzlies' load this season, especially with Morant missing so much time. Now, with Jackson out for an extended period of time, it's time for Morant to step up again if he can.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral