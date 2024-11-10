All Grizzlies

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Bronny James spoke with Tee Morant after Lakers-Grizzlies.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James made his G League debut for the South Bay Lakers on Saturday night. Scoring six points on 2/10 shooting, James struggled from the floor, but did add four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes of action.

James’ last NBA appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers when he received one minute of playing time at the end of that win. Also appearing in LA’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last week, James shared a moment with Ja Morant’s father after the game.

Via Grizz Lead: “Tee Morant showing Bronny James love after the Grizzlies/Lakers game.”

This interaction between Morant’s father and the Lakers rookie went viral on social media. The clip shared on X tallied over 1M views, and the initial post by Overtime on Instagram has over 330,000 likes.

Via Overtime: “Tee Morant a real one 🤞”

Selected 55th overall by the Lakers in this year’s NBA draft, James made five NBA appearances prior to his G League assignment. It was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that James will move back-and-forth between the NBA and G League this season, playing primarily in South Bay’s home games.

The son of LeBron James, Bronny will have an increased spotlight on him his entire career, but seems to be handling that well so far.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

NBA Legend, Ex-Grizzlies Player Takes Aim at Lakers Coach JJ Redick

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News