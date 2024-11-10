Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James made his G League debut for the South Bay Lakers on Saturday night. Scoring six points on 2/10 shooting, James struggled from the floor, but did add four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes of action.
James’ last NBA appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers when he received one minute of playing time at the end of that win. Also appearing in LA’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last week, James shared a moment with Ja Morant’s father after the game.
Via Grizz Lead: “Tee Morant showing Bronny James love after the Grizzlies/Lakers game.”
This interaction between Morant’s father and the Lakers rookie went viral on social media. The clip shared on X tallied over 1M views, and the initial post by Overtime on Instagram has over 330,000 likes.
Via Overtime: “Tee Morant a real one 🤞”
Selected 55th overall by the Lakers in this year’s NBA draft, James made five NBA appearances prior to his G League assignment. It was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that James will move back-and-forth between the NBA and G League this season, playing primarily in South Bay’s home games.
The son of LeBron James, Bronny will have an increased spotlight on him his entire career, but seems to be handling that well so far.
