Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura is a major fan favorite. Signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after being with the team in training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, Kawamura is in his rookie season.
Kawamura is a superstar in Japan, and his fanbase has followed him to the NBA. While the 5-foot-8 guard had made just five appearances entering Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he gets a loud ovation every time he checks into the game.
Until Wednesday, Kawamura had not recorded his first NBA points. Only receiving minutes at the end of games that were already decided, Kawamura had missed his first four field goal attempts. Getting two minutes of playing time against the Lakers, Kawamura tallied his first NBA points at the free throw line.
This was a historic accomplishment for Kawamura, as he is just the fourth Japanese born player to score in an NBA game. Kawamura’s star teammate Ja Morant had a great reaction to his first NBA points.
Via @Devin_Walker2: “that first bucket for yuki 🔥 watch 12’s reaction 😂”
Morant has been very supportive of Kawamura since they became teammates, and fans have loved the duo. This was a special night for Kawamura, and a big game for the Grizzlies as they picked up a win over the Lakers.
