All Grizzlies

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura made NBA history against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura is a major fan favorite. Signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after being with the team in training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, Kawamura is in his rookie season.

Kawamura is a superstar in Japan, and his fanbase has followed him to the NBA. While the 5-foot-8 guard had made just five appearances entering Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he gets a loud ovation every time he checks into the game.

Until Wednesday, Kawamura had not recorded his first NBA points. Only receiving minutes at the end of games that were already decided, Kawamura had missed his first four field goal attempts. Getting two minutes of playing time against the Lakers, Kawamura tallied his first NBA points at the free throw line.

This was a historic accomplishment for Kawamura, as he is just the fourth Japanese born player to score in an NBA game. Kawamura’s star teammate Ja Morant had a great reaction to his first NBA points.

Via @Devin_Walker2: “that first bucket for yuki 🔥 watch 12’s reaction 😂”

Morant has been very supportive of Kawamura since they became teammates, and fans have loved the duo. This was a special night for Kawamura, and a big game for the Grizzlies as they picked up a win over the Lakers.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News