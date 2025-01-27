Josh Hart's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have found their rhythm recently, riding a six-game win streak as they head into a marquee matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday.
The Grizzlies have been phenomenal at home, winning 19 of their 24 games in FedExForum, but have been a little shakier on the road. Heading into Madison Square Garden to face an impressive Knicks squad certainly will not be easy.
Memphis has been banged up all season, with the organization yet to see what a fully healthy lineup looks like. As the Grizzlies deal with a number of injuries, the Knicks have added a key player of their own to the injury report.
The Knicks are ruling Josh Hart questionable for Monday's matchup with right knee soreness.
Hart has been incredible this season, playing the third most minutes per game (37.8) of anyone in the NBA. The 29-year-old has been a key part of New York's success this season, averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Every great NBA team needs their do-it-all glue guy, and that is exactly what Hart brings to New York. Hart has only missed one game so far this season and missed just one last season. It is hard to keep the star guard off the court, especially in a big game like Grizzlies-Knicks.
The Knicks and Grizzlies face off at 7:30 p.m. EST in New York on Monday.
