Klay Thompson's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Klay Thompson on the injury report vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) grabs a rebound in front of Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight in a battle of the two hottest teams in the Western Conference. Memphis is currently on a six-game winning streak while Dallas is currently on a four-game winning streak.

Tonight is the first time these two teams will face off this season. Last season, the Grizzlies and Mavericks split their regular-season series 2-2. However, both teams look vastly different compared to last season. One of those big differences is Klay Thompson for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Klay Thompson as questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies with left foot plantar fasciitis.

Thompson has missed the last four games for the Dallas Mavericks and has not played since November 24 against the Miami Heat. Through 17 games this season, Thompson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 38/37/94 shooting from the field. In 37 career games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thompson has averaged 18.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Thompson's shooting has left much to be desired for the Dallas Mavericks, and it's somewhat cruel fate that Dallas has been on a four-game winning streak while Thompson has been out for the last four games. Regardless, his addition should be a positive presence for the Mavericks if he does play.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

