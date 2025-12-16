The Grizzlies have the league's hottest shooter

They say confidence is everything, and for Cam Spencer that's just the case.

The Grizzlies 53rd overall pick in 2024 has been on a tear, most recently in a career high night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Spencer scored 27 points going 7/10 from downtown, accounted for 6 assists, and added 3 boards. But Spencer wasn't just having a career night, he was playing with confidence and swag.

Cam Spencer scores 4 contested threes in a row to give him a career-high 27 points, and then he adds "YOU HAVE TO GET HIM OFF OF ME"



Including the dime to Jock Landale in-between



WITH REPLAYS



Also on Youtube: https://t.co/ZxU2ARPBkn pic.twitter.com/GQ2gPZHSdI — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 16, 2025

Consistency Is Key

Spencer has been on a roll for the better part of a month now and has played a huge factor in the Grizzlies recent success (7-3 in last 10).

Cam Spencer is averaging 16.9 points and 5.2 assists on 63.7% shooting from the field and 63.6% from three in an average of 25.5 minutes per game in his last 10 games for the Grizzlies, notching double figures in every contest (The longest active streak in the NBA for someone coming off the bench).

Over the last two games, Spencer is 13-16 from beyond the arc and currently boasts the NBA's 8th best three-point percentage with a whopping 50.8%.

Spencer's improvement from last season can't go unnoticed. Although he only averaged 10 minutes a contest, his three point percentage was at 36%, and he was averaging only four points a contest.

His ability to score from downtown has immensely impacted the Grizzlies spacing and enabled them to get where they want to be offensively.

The Mindset to Match

And this quote post-game is what really sets Cam Spencer apart-

"As long as we win that's really all I care about" Cam Spencer

"As long as we win that's really all I care about"



Cam Spencer on making big shots but more importantly making the right play to help the team win.



🎥: @MyMikeCheck pic.twitter.com/RwA4zaktU2 — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) December 16, 2025

Spencer goes on to add he is "all about winning.. and his focus is on trying to make the right play for the team." these are crucial aspects to not only his success, but the success of the Grizzlies going forward.

Spencer has found a role within the Grizzlies offense, and he is not shying away from the opportunity.

The growth of a second-round pick is always an awesome "feel good" story, but for Spencer, this isn't just a feel-good story.

Spencer has made the most of his opportunity this season with all the Grizzlies' injuries and now is one of the NBA's most impactful role players.

Spencer's success will be crucial going forward and he has earned a spot in the rotation even when the team returns to full strength.

Credit to Zach Kleinman for hitting on yet another draft pick

