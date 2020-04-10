Hot Clicks: As Basketball Fans, H-O-R-S-E is All We've Got

The Memphis Grizzlies season has been placed on hold unfortunately and even though the NBA has made plans to acquire rapid testing devices as well as Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins speaking to the local media about how he thinks the eighth seed should be handled if the season resumes, we are still in a holding pattern. The NBA and ESPN's collaborative H-O-R-S-E competition is all that we have as a hoops fix.

Take a look at David Calb who once defeated Lebron James in a game of HORSE. Count me in with the people that think that he should be a part of the competition as well!

