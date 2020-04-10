In Friday’s Hot Clicks: An old video of LeBron getting demolished by a trick shot artist, the latest weird UFC twist and more.

LeBron couldn’t hang with David

The thing every sports fan is looking forward to is Sunday’s HORSE competition featuring NBA and WNBA players. It’s a star-studded affair, with Chris Paul, Trae Young and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings taking part. LeBron James won’t be there, but if this video from 12 years ago is any indication, he wouldn’t have been that impressive anyway.

After ESPN announced it would be airing the HORSE tournament, a user on Reddit’s NBA forum posted an old video of LeBron getting his ass kicked in HORSE by a dude named David.

David Kalb, a former player at D-III Capital University in Ohio, won a contest from a lawnmower company to take on LeBron in a game of HORSE at Venice Beach. He came prepared with a bunch of trick shots LeBron barely came close to hitting.

LeBron, fresh off winning the NBA scoring title, got demolished.

Twelve years later, Kalb is still hitting amazing trick shots, posting them on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Get an ESPN camera in his backyard and make him the final boss the winner of the HORSE tournament has to defeat.

The best of SI

Matt Rhule is transitioning to coaching in the NFL at the most difficult time imaginable. ... Revisiting the 2020 NBA predictions the SI staff (myself included) made in 2016. ... How the entire MLB season could be played in 80 days.

Around the sports world

A World Series-winning former Cardinals pitcher Mark Hamilton is graduating early from medical school to battle the coronavirus. ... What happened when a newspaper columnist received footage of Kobe Bryant’s first high school game. ... The flowers that would have lined the Boston Marathon route are instead being donated to healthcare workers. ... UFC 249, which Dana White intended to hold on tribal land in California, is canceled after ESPN told him to hold off.

“Fight island is real.”

What about the guys who can’t afford a pro camera crew

Jameis is ready for when pass rushers turn into wrecking balls

‘The Cuban Missile’ is also a great name for a boxer

Now everyone will get it

Perks of living on a canal

Excellent use of time

Not sports

SNL is coming back this weekend with a few remote-taped segments. ... Zach Braff and Donald Faison are recording a new podcast about Scrubs.

The universe is also getting out of shape

Blink-182 recorded a socially distant music video

A good song

